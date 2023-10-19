Kodagina Gowramma

Gowramma’s very first short story written in 1931, when she was 19 years old, was titled ‘Punarvivaha’ (remarriage). It is a powerful story about a 35-year-old widower wanting to marry a 15-year-old girl, not knowing the girl is a widow. When the girl reveals this to him, he is angry and disgusted. After a long dialogue, she holds up the mirror to the man about the double standards in society. Ashamed of himself, he falls at her feet and later dedicates his life to fighting misogyny.