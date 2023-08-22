Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences' students stage protest over 'indecent behaviour'

Students of the Kodagu Institute of Medical Science staged a protest on Monday, alleging that "miscreants" have been behaving indecently in front of the girls' hostel through 'indecent exposure.’

The students said that miscreants have been behaving indecently in front of them. The act has been recorded on CCTV. Fear has gripped the students, they alleged.

Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan visited the spot and promised to take the incident seriously. Institute Dean Dr Cariappa said there is a shortage of security personnel, but insisted that security is being provided to the hostel. The defunct streetlights will be repaired and a temporary gate will be installed at the main entrance gate, he said. Later the students withdrew their protest.

Only 21 security staff

The institute has 1135 students pursuing their studies. However, there are only 21 security personnel. The Kodagu Institute of Medical Science has sent a proposal to the government seeking an additional 50 security personnel. However, the proposal is gathering dust in the finance department.

There are only six security personnel to guard the hostels. As there is no gate, the miscreants enter through the main door.

The dean said that a complaint was submitted to the local police station regarding the misbehaviour. The gate at the backside of the building will be closed at night, he added.

Following the protest, the police have intensified their investigation by verifying the CCTV footage.