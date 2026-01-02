<p>Bengaluru: Yelahanka BJP MLA S R Vishwanath said on Thursday that the saffron party would stage a protest in the city’s Freedom Park against the state government’s decision to rehabilitate people whose houses were demolished in Kogilu Layout in North Bengaluru. </p>.<p>Speaking after the first meeting of the fact-finding committee formed to look into the issue, Vishwanath — a member of the committee — pointed out that they would also conduct a field visit.</p>.<p>“We will collect information on the survey number, from which state or country they came here etc. The government cannot allot the houses tomorrow itself in a hurry,” Vishwanath said.</p>.<p>Explaining that a 14-floor building had been constructed in Baiyappanahalli (where the affected are set to be rehabilitated), Vishwanath added that 50% of the houses had been allotted online. </p>.Bengaluru demolition drive: Scheme rules, flat cost complicate Kogilu rehabilitation .<p>“The 50% houses being granted by the MLA have not yet been given. Applicants waiting for six years are yet to be allotted houses. How can they (Kogilu residents) be given houses within a week? This will be illegal.”</p>.<p>Stating that they would take up the issue legally if the government provides houses, the Yelahanka MLA said they would also submit a memorandum to the Governor.</p>