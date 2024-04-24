Both Krishna and Prasad admitted to hospitals

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna and outgoing Member of Parliament from Chamarajanagar V Srinivas Prasad, both of whom suffered from an infection, have been admitted to separate private hospitals in the city.
Krishna was admitted to the ICU of Vydehi Super Speciality Hospital on Vittal Mallya Road on Saturday, while Prasad was admitted to the ICU of Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, on Monday evening.
Dr V K Srinivas, senior cardiologist at Vydehi Super Speciality Hospital, said that a team comprising cardiologists, pulmonologists and intensivists treated Krishna, 91. “He suffered an acute respiratory infection and was put on antibiotic treatment. He is stable and responding well,” Srinivas added.
Krishna is under observation and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in two days.
Prasad was admitted to the Manipal hospital after he suffered from an acute gastrointestinal infection. Hospital sources confirmed that Prasad is now on the ventilator and has suffered a septic metabolic encephalopathy, which is diffuse brain dysfunction due to an infection that occurs elsewhere in the body.
The outgoing MP is undergoing treatment under the supervision of Dr Narendra Prasad, Consultant, Critical Care, Manipal Hospital.
(Published 24 April 2024, 03:19 IST)