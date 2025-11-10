Menu
KSRTC bags award for navigation system for visually impaired; over 400 trained to use technology

More than 400 visually impaired users have been trained to use the technology.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 22:17 IST
Published 09 November 2025, 22:17 IST
KSRTC busvisually impaired

