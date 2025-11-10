<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said it had received the National Award for Excellence in Urban Transport-2025 from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. </p>.<p>The award was presented for the KSRTC's Dhwani Spandana project under the category of the Best State for Implementing Urban Transport Projects in the previous year. </p>.<p>Dhwani Spandana, a first-of-a-kind initiative, was recognised for pioneering efforts in advanced, inclusive and accessible public transport for visually impaired passengers in 200 Mysuru city buses. </p>.<p>In addition, the corporation's OnBoard Bus Identification and Navigation System, enables users to identify approaching buses and locate entry points safely through assistive audio signals. More than 400 visually impaired users have been trained to use the technology. </p>