K’taka govt sitting on loan arrears worth over Rs 10,000 crore from 1977, says CAG

Bengaluru: Karnataka has not recovered loans amounting to over Rs 10,000 crore given to its own departments and undertakings, which includes borrowings that go as far back as 1977, the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) has found.

The CAG report on Finance Accounts for the 2022-23 fiscal was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.

“In respect of old loans amounting to Rs 10,389.78 crore involving eight departments (21 loanee entities), recoveries of principal have not been effected during the past several years, which includes loans pending since the year 1977,” the CAG said.

According to the CAG report, the 21 loanee entities, most of them state-owned undertakings, have arrears of Rs 15,856 crore, which includes principal of Rs 9,380 crore.

The oldest arrears are from 1977 pertaining to loans given to the BWSSB and Karnataka State Seeds Corporation Ltd. The Electro Mobile India Ltd (Rs 3.63 crore) and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (Rs 5.24 crore) have arrears from 1981.