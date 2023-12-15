JOIN US
Home
india
karnataka

KTTP Amendment Bill passed in Karnataka Assembly; quota in focus

Piloting the Bill, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil described this Bill as a "proactive step" towards creating employment opportunities for the OBCs in the state.
Last Updated 14 December 2023, 23:07 IST

Belagavi: The Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, which aims to provide reservation in government construction contracts to backward classes.

Piloting the Bill, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil described this Bill as a “proactive step” towards creating employment opportunities for the OBCs in the state.

According to the provisions, the reservation will not exceed 4% for individuals falling under Category 1 of the reservation matrix and 15% for
those belonging to Category II-A.

Projects of Rs 1 cr

These percentages apply to the total number of government construction projects valued up to Rs 1 crore.

The House also passed the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill that aims to revive the provisions of the Bombay Public Trust Act in the state.

(Published 14 December 2023, 23:07 IST)
