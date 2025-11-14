<p>New Delhi: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday urged the state government to take immediate steps to address problems faced by sugarcane farmers in the state.</p><p>“The crisis faced by sugarcane farmers has intensified. The sight of tractors loaded with sugarcane catching fire in the yard of the Mudhol sugar factory has deeply shocked me. This is a clear indication of the failure of the @INCKarnataka Government,” he posted on X.</p><p>When farmers in Belagavi protested, the government rushed to placate them, but it has completely failed to address the larger crisis affecting sugarcane growers across the state. As a result, the patience of farmers in Mudhol has now reached a breaking point, the JD(S) leader said.</p>.Kumaraswamy urges Piyush Goyal to set up Industrial Parks in Karnataka.<p>“The government must abandon its opportunistic approach. It should not look at farmers’ distress through the narrow lens of political power. Instead, it must show magnanimity and genuine concern. I stand firmly with the farmers of Mudhol,” the former chief minister said.</p>.<p>He urged the government to take immediate steps to resolve the crisis.</p>.<p>“A permanent solution must be found to ensure that such distress does not recur for sugarcane growers,” he said.</p>