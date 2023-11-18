Kumaraswamy targets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, alleges 'cash for postings' scam

Slamming the CM, Kumaraswamy said, "There are verses of Bhagavad Gita...once you (Siddaramaiah) open your mouth and quotes of morality on the tongue! All the time you speak of ethical values in your speech! But at the end it all the rush for cash. Now the CM Saheb's innermost self has been revealed! You should be ashamed."

Noting that the Congress government is a 'house of wonders', the JD(S) leader sarcastically remarked that the CSR (corporate social responsibility) story narrated by Chief Minister was weaved 'on the advice of the 'duplicate CM', in an apparent reference to the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.