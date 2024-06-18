Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Kumaraswamy to hold meeting with KIOCL officials on June 18

Meanwhile, the KIOCL has submitted a proposal to conduct a survey to identify iron ore on 1,074 acres land at Swamy Malai in Sandur.
DHNS
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 21:57 IST
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 21:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: Union minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy has scheduled a meeting at the Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd (KIOCL) office here on Tuesday to discuss the revival of the company and mining at Sandur in Ballari district.

Soon after taking charge of the ministry, Kumaraswamy approved mining at Devadari in Sandur on around 958 acres of land. Meanwhile, the KIOCL has submitted a proposal to conduct a survey to identify iron ore on 1,074 acres land at Swamy Malai in Sandur. 

KIOCL had completely stopped the mining activities and has been manufacturing only iron balls by purchasing iron ore from neighboring states. Now, the company is willing to resume mining activities.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 June 2024, 21:57 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsH D KumaraswamyKIOCL

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT