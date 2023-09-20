Landlosers of Hemavathi dam warn of boycotting LS poll, semi-nude protest on September 26

As the state government has failed to respond to the problems, around 40,000 victims have decided to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha election and also, the local body election, said Hemavathi Jalashaya Santrastara Horata Samiti president S Krishna.
Speaking to media persons, he said, “It has become inevitable to take such a decision, as they have not got justice, even after several years of struggle. “A semi-nude protest would be staged in front of the DC’s office, on September 26.”
“Around 10,000 farmers, who lost their land for the construction of Hemavathi dam, have been sanctioned lands, as compensation, several decades ago, and were also given certificates for cultivation in different parts of Hassan district. But, most of the families have not been given title deeds, identifying their land. The government and the district administration are meting out injustice to the victims,” he alleged.
“Our struggle for several years has not yielded any result. Memoranda to the chief minister, Lok Sabha members, district in-charge minister, local MLAs and Deputy Commissioner have not been considered,” he alleged.