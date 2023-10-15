Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Leelavathi, son invite DKS to inaugurate vet hospital

Shivakumar said that he had assured to give time for the inauguration.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 20:29 IST

Bengaluru: Veteran Sandalwood actor Leelavathi an her son Vinod Raj met Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday seeking his presence to inaugurate a veterinary hospital in Soladevanahalli.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Vinod Raj said they had built a veterinary hospital. They had sought for Shivakumar’s time to inaugurate the hospital. They had also sought the government’s intervention in recruiting staff.

Shivakumar said that he had assured to give time for the inauguration. “Both Leelavathi and her son are very passionate about animal welfare,” he said. The duo had also sought his intervention to set documents in place concerning a site alloted in their name,” he added.

(Published 14 October 2023, 20:29 IST)
