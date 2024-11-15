Home
Leopard captured in Karnataka's Birur

After hearing distress calls by a cow tied outside a house at around 1.30 am, villagers investigated only to spot a leopard.
Ashwani Kumar N K R
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 19:05 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 19:05 IST
KarnatakaleopardLeopard caught

