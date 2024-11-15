Leopard captured in Karnataka's Birur

<p>Birur: A leopard that had come in search of food was safely captured in Basuru village of Hirenallur, Chikkamagaluru district, in the wee hours of Thursday.</p><p>After hearing distress calls by a cow tied outside the house of a villager named Mallikarjuna, at around 1.30 am, villagers investigated to spot a leopard.</p><p>Upon seeing the people, the leopard abandoned its attack on the cow and, in an attempt to escape, entered a nearby barn where fodder is stored for livestock.</p><p>Mallikarjuna immediately locked the barn door and informed the forest department officials via mobile.</p><p>Forest department officials rushed to the spot and safely captured the leopard.</p><p>The officials stated that the leopard is a 12-year-old male, and further action would be taken after a health examination.</p>