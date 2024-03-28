Lingayat seers set March 31 deadline for BJP to replace Pralhad Joshi in Dharwad

Accusing Union minister Pralhad Joshi of suppressing Lingayat and other community leaders, Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami of Shirahatti Mutt on Wednesday demanded the BJP leadership to replace Joshi, who is seeking his fifth term from Dharwad parliamentary seat, with other leader.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Chintan Manthan meeting of pontiffs and seers of various mutts at Moorusaviramutt here, the Shirahatti seer said, “The meeting of the seers resolved to set the BJP leadership the March 31 deadline to replace the Dharwad candidate failing which, the seers will meet again on April 2 and decide the next course of action.”
The seer charged, “People and leaders of many communities, including Veerashaiva Lingayats, Dalits and Kurubas, have suffered due to the arbitrary ways of Joshi. We are opposing Joshi and not against any community, including Brahmins.”
Lingayats form majority among the voters in Dharwad segment. They were solidly behind Joshi for the past two decades and ensured his four consecutive wins. In return, Lingayat leaders were forced to sacrifice the seat and contest elections elsewhere, the seer said.
The seer also accused Joshi of forcing B S Yediyurappa to resign as the chief minister, and prevented the local party leaders from visiting former chief minister Jagadish Shettar’s residence to welcome him when the latter returned to the BJP.
When asked if he would contest as an independent, the seer said a decision on this would be taken in the April 2 meeting. “Today’s meeting also resolved that the seers and swamis in South India should also contest the polls, like North Indian sadhus...,” he added.
The meeting was attended by close to 40 seers, including Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swamiji of Moorusaviramutt and Mallikarjun Swamiji of Mughamutt.
