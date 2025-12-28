<p>Hyderabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday called upon Hindus to work towards making the Hindu society and India a “Vishwa Guru” for the welfare of the world.</p><p>Addressing the valedictory function of the Vishwa Sangh Shibir, a congregation of international Hindu organisations, Bhagwat said Hindus and Swayamsevaks must lead by example and demonstrate how human intellect can be guided towards global welfare.</p>.Digvijaya Singh’s ‘learn from RSS’ remark triggers Congress pushback; Tharoor strikes cautious note.<p>“Technology will advance. Social media will grow. AI will come. Everything will come. But technology’s ill effects should not dominate. Technology should not become the owner of human beings. Human beings must remain the owners of technology,” he said.</p><p>Emphasising the ethical use of technology, Bhagwat added that human intellect must be directed towards using technology for the welfare of the world, and not the other way around.</p><p>“How will this happen? We have to live by example. This responsibility lies before the entire Indian society,” he said.</p>