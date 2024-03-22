Lok Sabha elections 2024: Its JP Hegde vs Kota in Udupi-Chickmagaluru seat

Because of his efforts and determination, Udupi was carved as an independent district in 1997. When Brahmavara constituency ceased to exist, he joined the Congress party in order to survive politically. Hegde was elected to the Lok Sabha after emerging victorious in the by-elections held to Udupi-Chikmagaluru Lok Sabha constituency in 2012.

Following some internal conflict within the Congress, he later joined the BJP. He rejoined the Congress party when sidelined by the BJP. Hegde said the party's election campaign should focus on local issues and problems. He told reporters that, unlike other candidates, he will not seek votes on behalf of others.

He will seek votes in his name. He agreed that not all votes from Bunt community will be polled in his favour. "Not all votes from Billava community will go to Kota Srinivasa Poojary either. Ours is a secular culture. Public opinion matters. Simplicity alone will not suffice, but, devotion to labour will," he stressed.

"I have never criticised the opponent in any election," he said and added that he will seek votes on the basis of his past works," Hegde stressed.