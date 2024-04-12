Lok Sabha polls 2024: Nominations for 14 North, Central Karnataka seats begin on April 12

The Election Commission is set to receive nominations from Friday for the 14 Lok Sabha segments in Karnataka - from Chikkodi in the north to Shimoga in central region - going to the polls in Phase 3.

Candidates will have time till April 19 to file nominations while the last date for withdrawing the candidature is April 22. Parties are faced with the task of pacifying the sulking leaders, especially those who have promised to contest as Independent

candidates.