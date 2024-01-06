Lok Sabha polls: Somanna meets Gowda, HDK

Bengaluru: Former BJP minister V Somanna, who is sulking, met JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, the party’s leader H D Kumaraswamy and held talks on Friday.
Somanna, who lost the 2023 Legislative Assembly election from two seats, is now said to be eyeing a Lok Sabha ticket for the Tumkur seat.
According to sources in the JD(S), Somanna discussed his possible candidature for the Lok Sabha polls with Gowda and Kumaraswamy. He also sought the support of Gowda and Kumaraswamy.
Somanna’s meeting with the JD(S) leadership came amid reports that the regional party wants to field its candidate in Tumkur as part of its alliance with the BJP.
At present, Tumkur has a BJP MP.
“Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy did not discourage him. They told him that everything depends on the BJP top brass’ decision. If Somanna is announced as the candidate, Gowda and Kumaraswamy said they’d support him. They also sought Somanna’s support if JD(S) gets that constituency,” a source said.