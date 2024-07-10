Lokayukta sleuths arrest KSSRP Inspector for taking bribe

Muhammad Harris, the Police Inspector at KSSRP, is the accused. He had allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from the constable who has been working as the Manager of the guest house of seventh battalion of KSSRP in Konaje.

The accused had also asked the latter to hand him an amount of Rs 6,000 every month.

So far, the constable had allegedly given him Rs 50,000 in total.

However, as the constable's father was ill, he could not pay the money since April. The accused would allegedly call the constable every day and force him to hand over the pending Rs 18,000 and would allegedly threaten the constable of changing his duty.

While receiving the amount in his office in Konaje on Wednesday, Muhammad Harris, the accused, was caught red-handed by Lokayukta police.