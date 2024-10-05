Lokayukta sleuths arrest second division assistant for accepting bribe in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

<p>Chikkamagaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lokayukta">Lokayukta</a> sleuths nabbed a second division assistant at the district social welfare department in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>'s Chikkamagaluru red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.</p><p>He was accepting the bribe for sanctioning a loan of Rs 1 lakh under the direct loan scheme. The name of the arrested is Kantharaj.</p>.Lokayukta raids gram panchayats in Bengaluru, officers evade responsibility amid Rs 16-crore tax shortfall .<p>A man named Sridhar from Nellimakki village in Mudigere taluk had applied for a direct loan of Rs 1 lakh through the Parishishta jathi Alemari mathu Arealemari Abhivridhi Nigama. The loan was sanctioned to him. For the release of the amount, SDA Kantharaj demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000. Accordingly, a complaint was submitted to the Lokayukta. The Lokayukta personnel raided while he was accepting the bribe.</p>