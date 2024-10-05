Home
karnataka

Lokayukta sleuths arrest second division assistant for accepting bribe in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

He was accepting the bribe for sanctioning a loan of Rs 1 lakh under the direct loan scheme. The name of the arrested is Kantharaj.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 18:34 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 18:34 IST
Karnataka NewsbribeLokayuktaChikkamagaluruArrest

