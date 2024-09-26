Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa launches ‘six eggs a week’ scheme for schoolchildren

Yadgir: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa has launched the state government’s initiative to distribute eggs for six days a week to the government school students from class 1 to 10, at Arakera (K) village near here on Wednesday.
The minister said that the drive to provide eggs for six days in a week would help improve children’s nutrition.
All these days, eggs were served to students two days a week. Henceforth, the students of government and aided schools will get eggs for six days in a week. The Azim Premji Foundation for Development has joined hands with the department in this drive, the minister said.
There is a shortage of teachers in the Kalyana Karnataka region. The successive governments have failed to address the issue. Our government has decided to fill 80% vacancy in the region by recruiting 5,000 teachers shortly, Madhu Bangarappa assured.
The state has 76,000 schools with 57 lakh students pursuing education. Teachers would be appointed in proportion to the number of students, he added.
