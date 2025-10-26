Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Madikeri police book case against abusive comment on social media

According to the police, a video showing a discussion between locals and some Hindi-speaking individuals about installing a Kannada nameplate at Raja Seat in Madikeri was posted on Facebook.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 15:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2025, 15:57 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaSocial mediaMadikeri

Follow us on :

Follow Us