<p>Madikeri: Madikeri Town Police have registered a suo motu case after an abusive comment targeting the people of Kodagu was posted on Facebook in response to a video.</p><p>According to the police, a video showing a discussion between locals and some Hindi-speaking individuals about installing a Kannada nameplate at Raja Seat in Madikeri was posted on Facebook. In response, a user commented using abusive language directed at the people of Kodagu.</p><p>“The comment was provocative and capable of creating hostility between tourists and locals, potentially leading to unrest. Hence, a case has been registered. Investigation is underway to trace the person who posted the comment,” police said.</p>