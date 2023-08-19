Maharashtra govt condemns removal of Shivaji statue in Karnataka

The Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government in Maharashtra has condemned the removal of a statue of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the traffic circle in Bagalkot district of neighbouring Karnataka.
The state BJP also slammed the Congress for keeping quiet over the decision of the Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka.
“We condemn the incident in strongest words,” said the state’s Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.
According to him, the incident takes place at a time when the country is celebrating the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort on June 6, 1674 - from where he laid the foundation of ‘Hindavi-swaraj’ or self-rule of Hindu people.
“The Congress government, which hates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, did not realize that the city of Bangalore, which is the capital of Karnataka, is a city built by Shahaji Raje (Shivaji’s father) himself,” said Mungantiwar, a senior BJP leader, adding that what has happened in Bagalkot is disturbing.