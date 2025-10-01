Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mahatma Gandhi Seva 2025 honour for Ramachandra Guha

The eminent historian was chosen for this year’s award in recognition of his “outstanding role” in spreading Gandhian philosophy and values.
Last Updated : 01 October 2025, 13:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2025, 13:27 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaawardMahatma GandhiRamachandra GuhaHistorian

Follow us on :

Follow Us