Malaysian team meets minister K H Muniyappa to learn PDS system

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Wednesday said that an official delegation from Malaysia met him to learn about Karnataka’s public distribution system.
After receiving the delegation at the Kumara Krupa guest house here, Muniyappa said that delegation wanted to adopt a similar public distribution system in their country.
“The delegation sought to know procurement and distribution mechanism, besides how we identify beneficiaries for the scheme. The delegation will stay in Bengaluru for two more days to understand the storage mechanism too,” he said.