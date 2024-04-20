Male calf found dead on NH 181; traffic blocked for 2 hours

Mysuru: A male elephant calf was found dead reportedly due to a tiger attack on NH 181 (Ooty road) which passes via Bandipur Tiger Reserve, near Kekkanala check post towards Mudumalai, on Saturday morning. Marks of tiger's claws were visible on its body, according to Bandipur sub-division ACF

Even as a female mother elephant surrounded the calf and was protecting it, forest officials restricted the movement of traffic and public for around two hours. After chasing away the elephant and shifting the carcass of the calf towards the forest region, traffic movement resumed.

Forest officials have taken measures for postmortem of the calf.