Man accused of raping minor attacks police in Karnataka's Hubballi, shot in leg

Hubballi: An accused, who was arrested under the POCSO Act and SC/ST (POA) Act for raping a minor girl, was shot by police in his leg after he attacked two policemen with knife at Sutagatti of Hubballi on Friday late night.

On the charges of raping a minor girl resulting in her pregnancy, Navanagar police arrested Saddam Hussain (19) on Friday night. While bringing the accused to Navanagar police station, he tried to escape from the clutches of police and also stabbed Dharwad Vidyagiri Police Inspector Sangamesh Bidiginal and another constable.

Soon after the accused stabbed policemen, the police shot a bullet in the air and another one at the accused leg, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Rajeev M.

Injured accused Saddam Hussain has been admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for treatment and the policemen have been admitted to Civil Hospital in Dharwad for treatment.