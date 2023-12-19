After Belagavi horror over elopement, man allegedly kidnapped, thrashed in Haveri for brother-in-law's actions

Haveri, Karnataka: A man was allegedly kidnapped and thrashed at Chalageri village in Ranebennur taluk of this district after his brother-in-law eloped with a girl, police said on Tuesday.

The girl’s family had fixed her wedding for December 22 against her will. Her boyfriend and his family had also approached her family with a marriage proposal but they did not agree to it. But the couple went ahead and eloped on December 15, they said.