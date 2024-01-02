Man bites friend’s nose over trivial issue after new year celebration

Mangaluru: A man is accused of biting his friend’s nose following a scuffle after new year celebrations in Pilya in Venoor police station limits.

According to the police, the injured is Deekshith (28), who is currently being treated at a hospital in Mangaluru. The suspect is his friend Rakesh. Both were working in a shop at Pilya.

The duo had a fight over a trivial issue after the new year celebrations and in a fit of rage, Rakesh allegedly bit the nose of his friend. Deekshith was first treated at a hospital in Belthangady and later shifted to Mangaluru for further treatment. A case has been registered.