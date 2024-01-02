JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Man bites friend’s nose over trivial issue after new year celebration

According to the police, the injured is Deekshith (28), who is currently being treated at a hospital in Mangaluru.
Last Updated 02 January 2024, 03:37 IST

Follow Us

Mangaluru: A man is accused of biting his friend’s nose following a scuffle after new year celebrations in Pilya in Venoor police station limits.

According to the police, the injured is Deekshith (28), who is currently being treated at a hospital in Mangaluru. The suspect is his friend Rakesh. Both were working in a shop at Pilya.

The duo had a fight over a trivial issue after the new year celebrations and in a fit of rage, Rakesh allegedly bit the nose of his friend. Deekshith was first treated at a hospital in Belthangady and later shifted to Mangaluru for further treatment. A case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 January 2024, 03:37 IST)
India NewsKarnatakaCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT