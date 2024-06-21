Man blackmails threatening sexual abuse case against Suraj Revanna

The complaint by Shivakumar states, “The person befriended me while we were working for a private finance company. As I was the treasurer of Suraj Brigade, six months ago he asked me to introduce him to Suraj Revanna and help him get a job. Eventually I introduced him to Suraj Revanna during the elections and he even took Suraj Revanna's phone number. In the Second week of June, he told me that he wanted to meet Suraj Revanna. I told him that he will be available on June 16 at his farmhouse in Channarayapatna”.

"The person told me that he met Suraj on that day and asked for a job. Suraj had told him, it is not possible now and had assured to look into it, in future. But now, he is threatening me, that if I do not help him, he would level sexual abuse allegations against Suraj," Shivakumar alleged.

He threatened me, saying: “Get me Rs 5 crore. Otherwise, I will get admitted to the hospital and get a false (medico legal) report and file a case”.

"I inquired about this with Suraj. He denied the allegations. The person had met me on June 18, near HIMS hospital. He told me that if it is not possible to get Rs 5 crore, get at least Rs 3 crore. There are people who are ready to give an advance of Rs 1 crore. He demanded that I get at least Rs 2.5 crore. His brother-in-law too called and demanded Rs 2 crore," Shivakumar has stated in the complaint.