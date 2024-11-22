Home
Man booked for pronouncing triple talaq to wife in Mangaluru

Fathima has also accused her father-in-law Umarabba of harassing her and demanding dowry.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 12:59 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 12:59 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMangaluruTriple Talaq

