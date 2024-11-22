Man booked for pronouncing triple talaq to wife in Mangaluru

<p>Mangaluru: A woman from Ullal has filed a complaint with the Mangaluru Women Police Station against her husband for pronouncing instant talaq by verbally uttering it thrice.</p><p>In her complaint, Heena Fathima (23), has alleged that her husband Mohammad Dilfaz assaulted her and pronounced triple talaq on November 8. Further she also accused her father-in-law Umarabba of harassing her and demanding dowry.</p><p>Dilfaz married Heena Fathima on April 20, 2019. In her complaint, she said that at the time of marriage, her father had given 22 sovereign gold ornaments. Dilfaz had taken Rs 50,000 to buy a watch. Dilfaz was in a good relationship with his wife after the marriage for sometime. Later, Dilfaz developed illicit relationship with other women and allegedly assaulted the complainant when questioned about it.</p>.Punjab police nabs two gangsters after shootout in Jalandhar.<p>Family elders had tried to talk Dilfaz out of his affairs, but to no avail. On November 8, the complainant's father inquired Dilfaz about the issue. Following which, Dilfaz assaulted the complainant. Later, Dilfaz asked his father-in-law to visit his house and pronounced instant triple talaq to Heena Fathima and sent her out from the house, the complainant said.</p><p>The complainant also has accused her father-in-law Umarabba of harassing her for dowry. Umarabba had asked his daughter-in-law to give Rs eight lakh that her grandmother had invested in her name after its maturity. The police have booked a case under Section 85 and 115 (2) of the BNS; Sections 3 and 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act and under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, police said.</p>