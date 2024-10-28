Home
Man gets 20 years RI for sexually assaulting minor girl

The convicted, Abutahir alias Shazil, a resident of B Kasaba village in Bantwal taluk was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 for sexually assaulting a minor survivor.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 16:20 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 16:20 IST
