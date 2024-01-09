Man hides gold in rectum, caught at Mangaluru Airport

Mangaluru: Customs officials in Mangaluru seized 1579 grams of gold from a passenger at Mangaluru International Airport which was being smuggled into the country. The value of the seized gold is said to be Rs 98,68,750.
According to officials, on the basis of suspicious movement of a passenger travelling from Abu Dhabi to Mangaluru by Air India Express flight IX 816, the officers of Mangaluru Customs intercepted him.
While frisking his body, a beep sound emerged from his pelvis region. It was found that five oval shaped objects containing gold in paste form were concealed in his rectum and after extraction by heating process, gold of 24 carat purity weighing 1579 grams was recovered. The passenger was arrested and produced before the Magistrate.