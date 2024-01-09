Man hides gold in rectum, caught at Mangaluru Airport

Mangaluru: Customs officials in Mangaluru seized 1579 grams of gold from a passenger at Mangaluru International Airport which was being smuggled into the country. The value of the seized gold is said to be Rs 98,68,750.

According to officials, on the basis of suspicious movement of a passenger travelling from Abu Dhabi to Mangaluru by Air India Express flight IX 816, the officers of Mangaluru Customs intercepted him.