JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Man killed in elephant attack in Karnataka's Madikeri

Elephant had uprooted trees in the nearby area where the body was found. Elephant dung and pug marks were also found on the spot.
Last Updated 04 March 2024, 05:40 IST

Follow Us

Madikeri: A 60-year-old man, Appacchu, died in a suspected elephant attack in the foothills of Nishane betta near Galibeedu.

Trekkers noticed the body and informed the police on Sunday.

Appacchu was unmarried and living alone. There were no houses in the nearby areas.

Elephant had uprooted trees in the nearby area where the body was found. Elephant dung and pug marks were also found on the spot.

An Elephant attack is suspected to be the cause of death.

A case has been registered at Madikeri rural station in this reference.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 March 2024, 05:40 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMadikeri

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT