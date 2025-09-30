Man killed in wild jumbo attack in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

<p>Chamarajanagar: A physically-challenged man was killed in a wild elephant attack, near Yethagatti betta, on Punajanur-Talawadi route, in Chamarajanagar, on Tuesday.</p>.Wild jumbo chases safari vehicle at Bandipur Tiger Reserve.<p>Mahadev, a native of Krishnapura, Tamil Nadu, is the deceased. He had gone to Mahadeshwara temple situated on Punajanuru-Talawadi route and while returning the wild jumbo attacked and killed him.</p><p>Chamarajanagar rural police and Biligirirangana Betta Tiger Reserve officials visited the spot.</p>