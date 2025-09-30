Menu
Man killed in wild jumbo attack in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

He had gone to Mahadeshwara temple situated on Punajanuru-Talawadi route and while returning the wild jumbo attacked and killed him.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 17:49 IST
Published 30 September 2025, 17:49 IST
Karnataka Chamarajanagar wild jumbo

