Man kills wife, dumps body near lake in Davangere village

Davangere: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife and dumped her body near the lake at Kodaganur in the taluk on Thursday. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Kavya (19), Saasalu, Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga district. Sachin of Kaagalagere village of Holalkere taluk is the accused.

The couple were in a relationship for some years and later got married but often used to fight over some or the other trivial issues. Irked by this, she deserted him and moved to her native place and stayed with her parents. She had filed a case in the court seeking compensation after the separation. Enraged by it, Sachin went to her native place and took her outside the home saying that he has to undergo surgery to remove stones in kidney. Kavya reportedly believed him and went with him. He took her near the lake and killed her. Later, he dumped her body near the lake.

Kamalamma, the mother of the victim, lodged a complaint at Mayakonda police station.