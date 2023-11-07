Mangaluru: 12 cases of drug consumption registered in 4 days

Mangaluru: As a part of a drug awareness campaign, Mangaluru police conducted drug consumption tests on 56 individuals in the past four days.

Based on the medical test results, 15 youths were arrested and 12 cases of drug consumption were registered under section 27 (b) of the NDPS Act. The police also seized seven mobile phones and two bikes as part of their operations, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said.

The Commissioner said that as part of the awareness campaign, four teams had been formed on November 1. The teams were under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) Mahesh Kumar (Central Sub-Division), Manoj Kumar Naik (North Sub-Division), Dhanya Nayak (South Sub-Division) and P A Hegde (City Crime Branch).

The teams were asked to carry out searches in places notorious for drug consumption. In the past four days, 53 locations including lodges, pubs, restaurants, homestays, resorts and apartments were thoroughly checked, said the Commissioner.

MDMA seized: 3 held

Meanwhile, the CCB sleuths arrested three persons for allegedly selling MDMA and seized properties worth Rs 95,000 on Monday.

Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said police, acting on a tip-off that MDMA was being sold in Falnir in Mangaluru North Police station limits, arrested Pramod M G alias Disk (30) from Koinoor Road, Mohammed Rasheed M Z alias Rashee (41) from Convent Junction and Darshan S (24) from Kadagadalu in Madikeri.

The police confiscated 15 grams of MDMA valued at Rs 75,000, along with a digital weighing scale and several mobile phones. Notably, Pramod has pending legal cases, including a murder case in Sullia, an attempt to murder case in Barke, and theft and extortion charges at the Madikeri town station. Mohammed Rasheed is facing theft, murder, and extortion cases at Bhagamandala and Madikeri town stations. Meanwhile, Darshan has an attempted murder case registered against him at the Madikeri town station.