Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mangaluru 'dasara' to begin on October 3; cultural events, marathon to mark grand celebrations

The grand 'dasara' procession will be held on October 13 with the procession of idols of Mahaganapathi, Navadurge, Sharada and colourful tableaus and art teams.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 09:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 09:12 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruDasaraDasara festivalMangaluru Dasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us