Mangaluru to get 5th daily flight to Bengaluru from September 7

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) is all set to get an additional daily flight during the weekdays and an additional flight on Saturday to Bengaluru from September 7.

With these additional flights that IndiGo will operate till October 28, the number of daily flights to Bengaluru will go up to five during weekdays/Sundays and six on Saturdays. At present, IndiGo is operating all four flights daily to Bengaluru and is poised to augment the same.