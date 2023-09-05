Mangaluru to get 5th daily flight to Bengaluru from September 7

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) is all set to get an additional daily flight during the weekdays and an additional flight on Saturday to Bengaluru from September 7.
With these additional flights that IndiGo will operate till October 28, the number of daily flights to Bengaluru will go up to five during weekdays/Sundays and six on Saturdays. At present, IndiGo is operating all four flights daily to Bengaluru and is poised to augment the same.
IndiGo by re-introducing flight 6E 6858 from September 7, is adding a fifth daily flight on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route.
This flight will arrive at Mangaluru at 8.35 am and depart for Bengaluru as flight 6E 5347 at 9.10 am.
This will complement other flights on this route, departing for Patna via Bengaluru at 6.50 am (6E0255); Kolkata via Bengaluru at 11.35 am (6E0172) and Bengaluru (direct) at 4.25 pm and 9.50pm (6E0388/6E6859) respectively.
Flight 6E 294 will arrive at Mangaluru at 5.50 pm and depart for Pune as flight 6E 298 at 6.35 pm on Tuesday/Thursday and Sunday. On Saturday, flight 6E359 will arrive at Mangaluru from Bengaluru at 5.50 pm and later depart for Pune as flight 6E 298 at 6.35 pm.
“The changes in flight schedule on Mangaluru-Bengaluru and Mangaluru-Pune sector will increase daily international and domestic flight movements from 38 to 40 from Monday-Friday and 40 to 42 on Saturday and Sunday,” the airport spokesperson said.
The airport is in touch with another airline to start flights to MIA. These new flights are likely to materialize in the winter schedule.