Pitroda, Adhir's 'racist' goof-ups haunt Congress while AAP-ka neta returns to campaign trail

Sam Pitroda and Adhir Ranjan - A mishap awaiting ticking..? ‘Happens all the time’ we guess

For Congress, the now-former Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda is not a new challenge. In the past too, as recent as two weeks ago, his out-of-run comments have left the party in a tight spot. Sam Pitroda— who is considered to be close to the Gandhi family and Rahul's mentor— has given the BJP an opportunity to corner the grand old party (whilst, not that there is dearth) on a platter with his 'hua toh hua' attitude.

This week, in an interview with The Statesman, Pitroda described India as a "diverse country... where people in the east look like the Chinese, people in the west look like Arabs, people in the north look like maybe white and people in the south look like Africans". While Congress was quick to distance itself from the remark, like last time, (before, ah, and previous..okay) all the time, but not before the feud was ensued.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a campaign trail in Andhra, demanded a response from Rahul Gandhi on this 'not-so-great' analogy, and of course why not, the other BJP top brass said this was a reflection of Congress and its supreme leader. And, the day culminated in party's communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh announcing the exit of Pitroda from the post of Indian Overseas Congress Chairman.

Pitroda's comments were backed by senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who said, "India too has dark-skinned people akin to the N****es".

"According to the topography of our country, our regional features differ. In our Hindustan, we have Proto-Australian class, N***o class, Mongoloid class. I don't need to speak much on personal opinions," Chowdhury said in an interview with ANI.