Mangaluru woman falls into 30-ft deep well; rescued

Mangaluru: A woman who fell into an open well in Kulshekar was rescued immediately owing to the swift action by fire personnel from Kadri Fire service station on Thursday evening.

The woman identified as Tressy D'Souza (58) did not suffer any serious injury due to the fall but her skin turned pale due to the prolonged exposure to the water in the well.

According to sources in Kadri Fire service station, the fire personnel received a distress call about the woman falling into a 30-feet deep well in Kulashekar behind Infant Jesus shrine.

It is suspected that the woman suffered a faint spell while drawing water and fell into the well. However she succeeded in remaining afloat inside the well with about eight-feet water by clutching onto the rope. Rescue personnel managed to rush to the spot despite heavy traffic at KPT, Nanthoor junctions and Kulshekar flyover.