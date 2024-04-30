Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Will they, Won't they?

The mystery continues as Congress releases four more names for Punjab. But not for Amethi and Raebareli and no one knows whether Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will contest at all. No one also knows who will contest which seat, in case both decide to fight. The submission of nomination started on April 26 and will end in the next four days on May 3. Adding some intrigue into this episode, some pro-Congress social media handles are speculating on names other than the Gandhis. Now, people believe the names will be out on April 30.

