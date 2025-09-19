Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Anna Bhagya scheme: Police seize 7 bags containing 274 kg rice illegally being transported in auto

The rice meant for distribution to priority ration card and Antyodaya card holders under the Anna Bhagya scheme was found in an autorickshaw not authorised for its transport.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 06:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 06:28 IST
Karnataka NewsriceUdupiAnna Bhagya scheme

Follow us on :

Follow Us