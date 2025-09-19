<p>Udupi: The Kota police have seized Anna Bhagya scheme rice at Padukere, Manuru village that was being illegally transported in an auto rickshaw. </p><p>According to the complaint filed by a food inspector from Brahmavar, V Vasanth Kumar, there was a tip-off was received that about the rice under this beneficiary scheme being transported without proper license. </p><p>Acting on the information, police officers along with staff raided the spot and confirmed the illegal transport. The rice meant for distribution to priority ration card and Antyodaya card holders under the Anna Bhagya scheme was found in an autorickshaw.</p>.4 lorries worth Rs 45 lakh seized for illegally transporting laterite stone in Mangaluru.<p>A total of 274.34 kg of rice stored in seven bags was seized from the vehicle.</p><p>The accused has been identified as Rajesh from Kotatattu village, Brahmavar. The autorickshaw and rice bags have been seized by the police. </p><p>Based on the complaint, Kota police have registered a case under Sections 3, 5, 6 (A), 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and Sections 3(2), 18(1) of the Karnataka Essential Commodities (Public Distribution System) Control Order, 2016.</p>