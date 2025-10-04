Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Bantwal murder case: KCOCA invoked against Hindutva activist

The accused is currently absconding
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 17:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 17:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us