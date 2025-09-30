<p>Mangaluru: A car driver was penalised for obstructing the movement of an ambulance near Gundya on Monday.</p>.4 youths, juvenile arrested for stealing gold ingot worth Rs 1.5 crore in Mangaluru.<p>According to the police, an ambulance belonging to KMC Hospital was shifting a child from Bengaluru to Mangaluru when the incident occurred. The ambulance driver, Anif, lodged a complaint stating that a car moving ahead failed to give way and deliberately blocked the vehicle.</p><p>Acting on the complaint, the Uppinangady police imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the car for creating an obstruction to the ambulance.</p>