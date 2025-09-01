<p>Mangaluru: The Belthangady police have registered a case against activists Girish Mattannavar and Mahesh Shetty Thimarody for allegedly spreading false information on social media with the intent to disturb communal harmony and hurt religious sentiments.</p><p>The complaint was filed by Praveen K R, a resident of Dharmasthala. He stated that while in Belthangady on August 30, he saw a video on YouTube where Girish Mattannavar was addressing the media along with a person identified as Madan Bugudi. </p>.Karnataka court grants conditional bail \nto Mahesh Thimarodi.<p>According to the complaint, Mattannavar and Thimarody had been engaging in activities aimed at disrupting peace and harmony and hurting sentiments. </p><p>It was further alleged that the duo had been involving bloggers and other individuals over the past several days to circulate misleading content on social media.</p><p>Based on the complaint, Belthangady Police have registered a case under Sections 204, 319(2), 353(2), and 3(5) of the BNS.</p>