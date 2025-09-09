Menu
Case registered for provocative speech during protest in Karnataka's Bantwal taluk

A protest condemning cow slaughter— “Gau Mata Samrakshana Chaluvalli Perne”, was held near Kadambu Karla Ramadhwara in Perne village, Bantwal taluk, on September 6 between 10:30 am and 11:30 am.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 07:40 IST
Published 09 September 2025, 07:40 IST
