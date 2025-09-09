<p>Mangaluru: The Uppinangady police have registered a case over provocative speech during a protest organised at Perne village in Bantwal taluk.</p><p>A protest condemning cow slaughter— “Gau Mata Samrakshana Chaluvalli Perne”, was held near Kadambu Karla Ramadhwara in Perne village, Bantwal taluk, on September 6 between 10:30 am and 11:30 am. </p><p>According to police, during the protest, Ganaraj Bhat Kedila allegedly delivered a provocative speech aimed at creating religious and communal hatred among the participants. The speech is said to have been intended to incite enmity between different groups and communities.</p> .<p>Following which, the Uppinangady Police have registered a case under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further investigation and legal action are underway.</p>