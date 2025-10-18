Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Couple arrested for cheating people of Rs 1.5 crore in the name of investment

They had collected money and gold in the name of investment and high returns for the investment but failed to return the money.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 06:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 06:27 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruArrestcheating

Follow us on :

Follow Us