<p>Mangaluru: A couple who allegedly cheated several people in the Kinnigoli area under the Mulki Police Station limits by promising high returns on investments amounting to Rs 1.5 crore cash and gold have been arrested by the police.</p>.<p>According to Mulki police, the arrested have been identified as Richard D'Souza (52), son of Patrick D'Souza, and his wife Rashmi Rita Pinto (47) , both residents of Kavattaru village.</p>.<p>They had collected money and gold in the name of investment and high returns for the investment but failed to return the money. Two cases were earlier registered against them at the Mulki Police Station under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC. The couple had been absconding in Mumbai for over a year to evade arrest. Following a successful operation, Mulki police apprehended the duo and produced them before the jurisdictional court. </p>.<p>The court has remanded Richard D'Souza in judicial custody.</p>