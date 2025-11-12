<p>Mangaluru: Seeking a thorough investigation into the alleged murders and unnatural deaths that took place in Dharmasthala village, women leaders spearheading the campaign under the slogan 'Kondavaru yaru?' (Who killed them) visited Kusumavathi, the mother of the Soujanya, at Pangala in Dharmasthala.</p><p>Speaking to reporters, the movement’s leader Champa said, “Our protest is aimed at securing justice for women who have suffered. We are fighting beyond the boundaries of religion and caste to ensure justice for women. We have no political agenda. We are questioning the killings, rapes, and violence against women happening across the country. In the Dharmasthala case too, those who lost their lives and were buried in silence deserve justice. We are demanding protection for the aggrieved families.” </p>.Dharmasthala case: SIT halts probe after Karnataka HC stays FIR.<p>She added, “In the [former Hassan MP] Prajwal Revanna case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) gave hope to the victims. Similarly, in the Dharmasthala case, the SIT must reassure and support the affected families. There are allegations that the SIT has not accepted certain complaints — such lapses must not be allowed.”</p><p>Champa said, “The SIT must continue its investigation. We have already submitted a request to the Chief Minister and the Chairperson of the State women’s commission. The SIT should not confine its probe only to the complaint filed by the complainant witness. It must conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all unnatural deaths and missing person cases in Dharmasthala village. The truth behind the deaths of Vedavalli, Padmalatha, Soujanya, elephant mahout Narayan and his sister Yamuna, and others must be brought to light. If the SIT probe goes off track, justice will be denied to the victims.”</p><p><br>Jyothi Anantha Subbarao, Shashikala Shetty, Geetha Suratkal, Mamatha, Surekha, Shailaja, Mallige, and others were part of the team.</p>