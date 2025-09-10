<p>Mangaluru: A major fire broke out at a factory manufacturing intermediate products for perfume and deodorants at Baikampady on the outskirts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> in the early hours of Wednesday.</p><p>Regional Fire Officer, Mangaluru range C R Ranganath said that the fire and emergency service personnel received an alert at 5.30 am. Immediately, tenders from Kadri station rushed to the spot. Later, tenders from Pandeshwar also rushed. Meanwhile, fire tenders from New Mangalore Port, MRPL, MCF also rushed to the spot to douse the fire.</p>.Woman on two-wheeler killed after lorry runs over her in Mangaluru, locals blame potholes.<p>The factory is Aromazen Pvt Ltd that manufactures intermediate products for perfumes. As all flammable products were at the factory, the fire could spread fast. The blaze destroyed large quantities of stored products and raw materials used in their production. Due to the large stock of highly flammable materials, the fire spread rapidly, with flames shooting high into the sky. Firefighters had to make strenuous efforts to bring the situation under control.</p><p>It is said that staff of MCF, who noticed the fire, immediately alerted the fire brigade. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as the unit was functioning even in the night on Tuesday. However, preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the fire.</p>